Fans are eagerly waiting for an update from Aamir Khan and team about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. A video of Aamir Khan playing cricket in a turf and telling his fans that he’d be sharing a story on April 28 has gone viral on social media platforms. Now netizens think that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist is dropping hints on Laal Singh Chaddha teaser. Take a look at some of the tweets below over Aamir’s video message posted on Aamir Khan Productions’ official handle.

Aamir Khan’s Word

Laal Singh Chaddha Teaser?

28 Ko Kya Hai Teaser #LalSinghChaddha Ka OMG!!! Suspense Bohot Bada De Diye Ho... — Aftab (@Khan_Ak700) April 22, 2022

A Glimpse?

Never Know....

Ab aisa lag rha hai 28 bahut dur hai,BTW waiting to hear the kahani, I think it's teaser, — Aamir Khan (@amirkchamp) April 22, 2022

Fans Are Thrilled

Waiting for LSC — Md Afsar Kaifi (@AfsarKaifi) April 22, 2022

