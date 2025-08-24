Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently seen enjoying an outing with his rumoured girlfriend Gauri Spratt in a viral video that has caught everyone’s attention. Gauri, who hails from Bangalore and is the daughter of well-known salon chain owner Rita Spratt, is divorced and has a six-year-old son from her first marriage. In the video, the couple is seen stepping out of their car along with Gauri’s son. What grabbed attention was Aamir Khan’s affectionate gesture as he stayed close to the boy and appeared to take extra care of him throughout the outing. The video has fuelled fresh speculation about Aamir and Gauri’s relationship, with many fans curious about their growing bond and public appearances together. IFFM 2025: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Star Aamir Khan Arrives With Gauri Spratt in Melbourne, Actor To Hoist Indian Flag for Independence Day 2025 (Watch Video)

Aamir Khan Spotted With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

