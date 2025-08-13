Aamir Khan touched down in Melbourne this morning with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, receiving a warm welcome as he gears up to serve as the Chief Guest at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. Both the couple were seen hand-in-hand at the airport. Over the next few days, the superstar will take part in key events from lighting the ceremonial lamp to open the festival to hoisting the Indian National Flag at Federation Square. He will also attend a special screening of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par and join an interactive session with fans, sharing stories about his journey and craft. Marking its 16th year, IFFM promises to shine brighter with Aamir’s presence, celebrating the magic and reach of Indian cinema in Australia. ‘Accusations Hurtful and Misleading’: Aamir Khan and Family Issues Statement After Brother Faissal Khan Alleges Kin Destroyed His Physical, Mental and Financial Health.

Aamir Khan Arrives in Melbourne With Gauri Spratt for IFFM 2025 – Watch Video

