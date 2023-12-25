Aayush Sharma extended heartfelt wishes to newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, sharing candid and unseen snapshots from their wedding. Among the pictures, Sshura's joyful dance steals the spotlight, alongside moments captured with Arpita Sharma Khan. The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023. Aayush's touching post not only celebrates the union but also offers glimpses into the lively celebrations, showcasing the radiant bride, the groom, and cherished moments shared amidst the festive joy of their special day. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

See Aayush Sharma's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

