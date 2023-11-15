Abdul Razzaq drew negative comments for making a controversial comparison involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Pakistan's World Cup exit. Netizens slammed the former Pakistan all-rounder's comments and called for an apology. Now, Razzaq has apologized for his controversial remark, stating that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. During an appearance on Pakistani Television, he explained and apologised, 'Yesterday, we were discussing cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly mentioned Aishwarya Rai’s name. I apologize to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments'. Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul Issue Clarifications After Being Spotted Laughing on Stage in Reaction to Abdul Razzaq’s Controversial Remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

What Exactly Happened?

Razzaq, while criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), gave a bizarre example by mentioning Aishwarya's name. Speaking at a press conference alongside former players like Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi, Razzaq said, 'Here, I am referring to their (PCB’s) intention. While I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan’s good intentions. That gave me strength and confidence, and with Allah’s help, I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket.'Elaborating further, he added, 'We don’t really seem to intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions.'

Check Out Abdul Razzaq's Video Here"

I am very ashamed of yesterday and I realize I said very bad words. I apologize to everyone, please forgive me. 🙏 #AishwaryaRai #AbdulRazzaqpic.twitter.com/zXotn314yo — Abdul Razzaq (@AbdulRazzaq_PAK) November 14, 2023

