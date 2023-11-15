Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul issued statements after they both were spotted laughing on stage as Abdul Razzaq made controversial remarks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The video of Razzaq's comments went viral on social media with netizens criticising the former Pakistan all-rounder for his distasteful comments on the Indian actor. Afridi and Gul, both of whom attended the same event, had laughed on stage and the two later clarified their actions. Afridi in a video interview with a Pakistan news channel, stated that he did not realise at that moment what Razzaq had said and had randomly laughed. He later realised what was said and stated that he would text Razzaq to issue an apology. Gul on his part, apologised for his reaction. ‘Zubaan Phisal Gayi…Example Koi Aur Deni Thi’ Former Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Apologises for Making Derogatory Remarks on Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Watch Video).

Shahid Afridi's Statement on Abdul Razzaq's Comments About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Darr kis bat ka darr? Hum apni nafrat aur kam aqali mein kisi per bhi ilzam laga detey hain, kisi ko bhi judge kar letey hain. As far as condemnation is concerned I’ve called it out on National TV too. https://t.co/5gOJSeEQFT pic.twitter.com/j5FRzd3wBW — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) November 14, 2023

Umar Gul Apologises

I never endorsed any such statement or have never been a part of such a conversation. It was just so sudden and i dint realise the extent of the conversation which should not have happened. I apologise on my behalf. We need to respect each and every living being equally. — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) November 14, 2023

