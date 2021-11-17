Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are vacationing in Maldives. The couple celebrated their daughter’s birthday in the tropical paradise. Abhishek shared a picture of his princess, who turned a year older on November 16, and she is seen dressed in a pink dress. Aaradhya looked adorable in her birthday special outfit. While sharing his baby girl’s picture the actor wrote, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight.”

Birthday Girl Aaradhya Bachchan

