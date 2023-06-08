Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, which is all set to release in theatres on June 16, has been given a green signal by CBFC. Well, as the Hindi version of the Om Raut directorial has been censored with U certificate. FYI, the runtime of the magnum opus is said to be 2 hours and 59 minutes. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist in the role of Lankesh. Adipurush Director Om Raut Kisses Kriti Sanon Outside Tirupati Temple; BJP Leader and Netizens Slam the Act.

Adipurush Runtime:

