Om Raut, the director of the upcoming film Adipurush, sparked a controversy when he gave a peck to Kriti Sanon on her cheek during their recent visit to Tirupati Balaji temple with a section of people on the Internet condemning the act. Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet which shows the director kissing Kriti, who plays Sita in his film, at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, sparking negative reactions. The head priest of the temple has termed it a 'condemnable act'. Adipurush's Director Om Raut Tearfully Asks All Theatres to Dedicate One Seat to Lord Hanuman (Watch Viral Video).

As per reports, he mentioned that even a husband and wife do not go to the temple together, and that the director and the actress "can go to a hotel room and do it". Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the BJP State Secretary in Andhra Pradesh, also criticised the same in a now-deleted tweet. He had tweeted, "Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? Engaging in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable".

BJP Leader Slams the Kissing Act:

Ramesh Naidu Nagothu's Twitter

'Disaster'

Saw a video of #Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon kissing the film's director Om Raut outside the Tirupati temple after offering prayers. I would not be surprised if this film turns out to be a disaster for Prabhas.#AdipurushTrailer2 — N______Pandey (@nitesh___007) June 7, 2023

'Not Kiss in Public'

We can not kiss in public place but can have 3 to 4 children in every family. 🙄🙄 yeh to sala doglapan hai. — Tanmoy Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@tanmoy_tales) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Adipurush which has been at the centre of attention, mostly for wrong reasons, including the earlier botched up job on the VFX, is set to release on June 16 in theatres.

