The makers of Adipurush have confirmed the release of the film’s trailer. Dropping new poster of lead actor Prabhas, it has been confirmed that Adipurush trailer will be dropped online on May 9. Sharing the news on Twitter, T-Series captioned the post as, “Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023”. The film directed by Om Raut also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Adipurush: The ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Lyrical Motion Poster From Prabhas Starrer Released on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya Will Give You Goosebumps – WATCH.

Adipurush Trailer Date

