Mandira Bedi has shared her first post on Instagram after her husband Raj Kaushal's demise. The actress has shared a few happy pictures of the two with a heart-broken emoji. Raj was known for directing films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and more and had also produced My Brother… Nikhil.

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

