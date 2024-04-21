One of the most loved Bollywood couples, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, celebrate another year of being happily married. To mark the big day, the couple delighted fans by dropping a cute family picture on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared an adorable selfie featuring her with Junior Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya. As stunning as always, Aishwarya flashed a radiant smile for the camera while Abhishek posed sweetly beside her. Completing the picture-perfect moment, their daughter Aradhya joined them, making it a delightful family click. Aishwarya captioned the picture with a heart emoticon. Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Be Part of Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘What The Hell Navya’ Podcast? See How Influencer Awkwardly Avoids Giving a Direct Answer! (Watch Video).

Check Out Aishwarya Rai’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)