Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a complete family woman and the same could be seen from her actions. Now, on November 20, the actress took to social media and remembered her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. Aish shared a picture of her dad and penned an emotional note that read, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa." For the unaware, the actress' father passed away in 2017.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)