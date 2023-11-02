Ajay Devgn sent warm birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately referring to him as "Jawan and fabulous" on his special day. The camaraderie between the two Bollywood actors was evident as Devgn extended his heartfelt greetings to King Khan. In his birthday message, Devgn celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's youthful and fabulous spirit, emphasising the enduring charisma and charm that SRK brings to the world of entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan 58th Birthday: SRK Greets Fans At Midnight Outside Mannat; Says ‘I Live In A Dream Of Your Love’.

View Ajay Devgn's Wish Here: