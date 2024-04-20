On this special occasion of her 21st birthday, Nysa Devgan received a heartfelt note from her father, actor Ajay Devgn. He shared a picture of himself posing with her, captioning it, “Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday.” Nysa Devgan Birthday: Kajol Shares Adorable Pics and Extends Heartfelt Wishes As Her ‘Darling’ Turns 21!

Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Note For Nysa Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

