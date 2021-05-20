Cyclone Tauktae is creating havoc all over India. And the natural calamity didn't even spare Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan sets in Mumbai. According to ETimes, the cyclone led to massive damage on the sets of the film which is located on the outskirts of Mumbai. The report also mentions that there were casualties.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Bollywood (@lates_tupdate)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)