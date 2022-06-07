Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday are likely to share the screen for the first time in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie. Reportedly, the filmmaker has titled the film as The Untold Story and have already started to work on it. Not just this, the report further elaborates that the courtroom drama will be a biopic of lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress, C Sankaran Nair. Samrat Prithviraj Star Akshay Kumar Goes to Varanasi for Puja and Takes a Dip in the Ganga.

Check It Out:

