Akshay Kumar is all set to revisit his is old characters on the big screens again. Well, as per reports in Pinkvilla, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is all set to revive Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome with Firoz Nadiadwala. Seems like after losing his Midas touch as the BO, Akki has taken this major step. Is Vijay Deverakonda Playing Dev in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra 2? Here's What We Know!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)