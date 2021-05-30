Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj is in trouble. As reported by ETimes, Karni Sena has asked the makers of the film to change its title. President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena told the portal, “How can they keep the title of the film as just ‘Prithviraj’ when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him.”

Reportedly, the Rajput organisation has also warned the makers of consequences like Padmaavat, if their demand is not met.

Check It Out:

The Karni Sena has asked the makers of Akshay Kumara and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj, to change the title of the film. The upcoming historical film will feature Akshay as the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan. #AkshayKumar #Prithviraj #prithvirajchauhan #PrithvirajSukumaran pic.twitter.com/e64nhLbSh5 — FilmiFever (@FilmiFever) May 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)