Actress Alaya F recently revealed a frightening experience to her fans. She posted a picture showing a wound on her leg, explaining that she had been bitten by a hidden spider in her pants. This incident sparked concern among her followers, prompting them to express their worries on social media and advise the actress to stay safe. Alaya took to her Instagram on Saturday to provide the update, sharing a photo of the bite on her thigh and stating, "Guess who got bitten by a spider that she didn't know was in her pants? Yep, that's me." Alaya F Feels Women Still Have a Long Way to Go for Great Opportunities.

Alaya F Shares Photo Of Her Wound On Instagram

Alaya F's Instagram Story

