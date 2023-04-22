Adding more about the producer Ekta Kapoor, Alaya added: "She has been a boss lady for so long and she never lets anything hold her back or stop her from being successful, amazing, and awesome as she is. So, when someone like her believes you can shoulder a film, you just shoulder that film without questioning yourself or thinking. You just have to be grateful and do your best to live up to it ." Alaya made her acting debut in 2020 with the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman, and later she appeared in Freddy, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, and is also set for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sri, and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani. The actress added further that things are changing in the industry and now-a-days, many films are made with women actors as the protagonist. Alaya F Reveals She Considered Cosmetic Surgery for Her Nose.
"Right from my first film I have been really grateful for being offered wonderful characters and neat parts in every film I have done. It is a real blessing because as an actor I have to say very honestly that this is the best generation where films are being made," she added. "I definitely enjoy this era of cinema better because it is something which connects with me. I think we still have a long way to go when it comes to women having great opportunities, but we have definitely started off towards incredible beginnings," concluded the 25-year-old actress.
