Kareena Kapoor Khan is gorgeous and it is no news that she is one of the most glamorous divas of Bollywood. Her fashion sense and style is an inspiration to many including the latest bride welcomed by the Kapoor family, Alia Bhatt. On the occasion of Kareena’s birthday, Alia took to social media to share a picture of herself with Kareena and mentioned: ‘Happy birthday to my eternal favourite superstar’. Brahmastra: Kareena Kapoor Khan As Poo Reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film and It's Hilarious (Watch Viral Video).

Take a look at the post below:

Alia Bhatt - Kareena Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

