Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today (March 27) and dropped a series of clicks from her London diaries which is all about family. In the photos, we get to see the actress going on a romantic walk with husband Ranbir Kapoor, posing with sister Shaheen Bhatt and more. However, we did miss Raha Kapoor's glimpse here. Check it out. Neetu Kapoor Wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as They Celebrate First Lohri With Raha.

Alia Bhatt's London Diaries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)