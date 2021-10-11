Abhishek Bachchan salutes father Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday reminding the living legend of his legacy in Bollywood. Abhishek goes down memory lane and shares a beautiful montage video that features his father's iconic roles. Abhishek Bachchan shared the video on Twitter and wrote "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you"

Abhishek Bachchan's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Dad Amitabh Bachchan

My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/8DzGRyoxEF — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2021

