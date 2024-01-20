Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated film, Animal, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix from January 26, 2024. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie originally premiered in theaters on December 1, 2023, receiving enthusiastic reviews from both fans and critics. The OTT release marks an exciting development for audiences who missed the theatrical run. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

