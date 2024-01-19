Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are one of the adorable couples of B-town. The former has often shared pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram and the two have dished out major couple fashion goals. The latest picture shared by Anshula is another fashionable post in which she has nailed the twinning game with her man. The two are seen twinning and winning in black ensembles and Anshula has rightly expressed in the caption of her Insta post, “Me thinks this deserves a spot on the feed 🖤”. Anshula Kapoor Drops Glimpse of Her Fun-Filled Dubai Vacay With Rumoured Beau Rohan Thakkar (Watch Video).

Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)