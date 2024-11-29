Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's relationship is surely #couplegoals. The lovebirds went to Phuket and shared pictures from their holiday destination. The pictures scream fun, romance, food and selfies. Anshula shared a couple of pictures, one of which features them in a pool taking a selfie. In other pictures, she gave sneak peeks of their journey, mostly highlighting the food and the time spent with each other. She captioned, "Phuket, you were blissful!". Right after that, Parineeti Chopra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sahil Salathia reacted. Anshula Kapoor Shares Picture-Perfect Moments With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar From Their Goa Getaway!.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Phuket Vacy Is Giving Us Major FOMO!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)