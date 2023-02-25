Anshula Kapoor is reportedly dating screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. However, neither of them have made any official announcement yet. But the two have been out together for several outings and Anshula has even shared pictures of the same on social media. Well, her Insta post is from their fun-filled Dubai vacay. From exploring the popular spots to dining at luxurious restaurants to enjoying the high-speed slides, Anshula has dropped a glimpse of her ‘4 days in Dubai in under 45 seconds’ with Rohan. Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor Is Dating Screenwriter Rohan Thakkar – Reports.

Anshula Kapoor With Rohan Thakkar In Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

