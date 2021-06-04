Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife will be parents soon. The actor confirmed the news on Instagram saying that since lockdown didn't let them expand work, they decided to expand the family. He shared a beautiful monochromatic picture of him kissing his wife's baby bump and it's so lovely.

Check out Aparshakti Khurrana's post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)