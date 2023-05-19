Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has extended his heartfelt condolences to Ayushmann Khurrana and his family following the sad news of Ayushmann's father's passing. Expressing his grief, Ajay Devgn offered support and strength during this difficult time. Ayushmann Khurrana’s father’s last rites will be held at Manimajra cremation ground. P Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital about two days ago after suffering a heart attack. He was on a ventilator until this morning. Ayushmann Khurrana's Father P Khurrana Dies; Last Rites of the Renowned Astrologer Will Take Place Today. See Ajay Devgn's Post Here: My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. 🕉️ Shanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 19, 2023

