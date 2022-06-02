The star-studded affair, IIFA Awards 2022, is all set to take place from June 2 to June 4. Bollywood stars have arrived in style in Abu Dhabi for the grand event. Pictures of the celebs’ arrival have taken internet by storm. Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and many others’ pictures are going viral on social media. Let’s take a look at the pictures of celebs who have arrived for IIFA Awards! IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan Arrives In Style In Abu Dhabi; Actor’s Pictures Go Viral On Social Media.

Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Honey Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Maniesh Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur and Zahrah S Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

