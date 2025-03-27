On Thursday (March 27), reports of Prabhas' marriage being fixed took social media by storm. Telugu media outlets claimed that the Telugu superstar is set to marry a Hyderabad businessman's daughter in a secret ceremony. Shymala Devi, wife of Prabhas' late uncle Krishnam Raju, will oversee the wedding preparations. However, the Baahubali star's team has not addressed the rumours. When HT City contacted the actor's team, they denied the rumours, saying, "It's fake news, kindly ignore." The actor's spokesperson in Mumbai also confirmed that there is no truth to the claims. Prabhas To Marry Hyderabad Businessman’s Daughter Soon in a Secret Wedding? Here’s What We Know.

Rebel Star Prabhas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas Worldwide Fans (@prabhaswwfans)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)