Bangladesh Police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari’s assistant Adipurush Shyamdas and ISKCON devotee Ranganath Das without a warrant while delivering prasad. India expressed concern over rising extremist rhetoric and violence against minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to ensure their safety. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has consistently raised the issue of threats and targeted attacks on minorities with Bangladeshi authorities. He called for swift action to protect minorities and emphasized that legal processes in the case should be fair and transparent. India highlighted the need for the Bangladeshi government to fulfil its responsibility to safeguard its diverse communities. Bangladesh Continues To Target Hindus, Freezes Bank Accounts of Chinmoy Krishna Das and 16 Others Associated With ISKCON.

Bangladesh Arrests ISKCON Devotees

#BREAKING: Islamist Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Govt goes against ISKCON and Minority Hindus. Adipurush Shyamdas (Adinath Prabhu), assistant of Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari and devotee Ranganath Das arrested without warrant just as they were delivering prasad to #ChinmoyKrishnaDas. pic.twitter.com/cyPTulsYNg — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 29, 2024

