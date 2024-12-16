The growing romance between Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her rumoured beau, Kabir Bahia, seems to be progressing as Kriti recently attended a family wedding of Kabir's relatives. While the couple has kept their relationship private, a viral picture from the event shows Kriti in a blue ethnic suit and sunglasses, hinting at their deepening bond. The rumours of their relationship began when a video from Kriti's 34th birthday holiday in Greece surfaced, showing the couple dancing together. Despite the ongoing speculation, they have yet to publicly confirm their relationship. Kriti Sanon Shares Sweet Birthday Wish for Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia on Instagram; Says 'May Your Innocent Smile Always Stay Alive' (View Pic).

See Kriti Sanon's Picture From Kabir Bahia's Relative's Wedding

View this post on Instagram

