Shah Rukh Khan and his family are going through a major crisis as Aryan Khan has been arrested in an alleged drug case. SRK is getting a lot of support from fans and fraternity people amidst his son's ongoing case. Now, a video of Salman Khan from his game show, Dus Ka Dum, is going viral online where King Khan could be seen saying that he can always count on Salman to be there for his family during thick and thin. To which, we also see bhaijaan giving it a nod. The clip will make you emotional as it's pure gold!

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood_ka_keeda (@bollywood_ka_keeda)

