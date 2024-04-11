Rumours have been circulating that Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is dating Larissa Bonesi. Neither of them has responded to these speculations yet. However, the Brazilian actress’ latest Insta post has caught everyone’s attention. Larissa shared a monochrome picture of herself holding a coffee cup, seated next to a mystery man. The photo, seemingly taken at an airport, has gone viral on various social media platforms. Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Brazilian Girlfriend.

Larissa Bonesi With A Mystery Man

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@larissabonesi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)