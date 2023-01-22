Ajay Devgn's film, Bholaa, is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The buzz around the Ajay Devgn-starrer is at an all-time high. The makers have piqued the audience's interest by releasing character motion posters and teaser. According to sources, the makers of Bholaa will be releasing the second teaser of the film will release on January 24, 2023. Bholaa: Tabu’s First Look as a Fierce Cop From Ajay Devgn’s Film Unveiled! (View Motion Poster).

The Tweet Which Was Shared Recently:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)