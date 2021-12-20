Atrangi Re song “Little Little” is a peppy number composed by the legendary AR Rahman and the track has been crooned by the film’s lead actor Dhanush along with Hiral Viradia. The foot tapping number showcases Dhanush dancing his heart out. It just gets even intriguing when he’s joined by co-star Akshay Kumar and the fun element amps up when the two groove together. It is indeed a delight to watch the handsome hunks together and also the gorgeous actress Sara Ali Khan.

Watch The Song Little Little Below:

