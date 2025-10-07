At the 25th edition of the FICCI Frames event, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sat for an engaging conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During a lighthearted interaction, Khiladi Kumar recalled his viral interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, where he asked him if he eats mangoes. The moment sparked a wave of trolls and also triggered memes on social media. Now, Akshay recalled the moment and carried forward the humour by cheekily asking CM Fadnavis if he eats oranges. He said, "Sir maine Pradhan Mantri i se ek question kiya tha ki woh aam kaise khate hai, toh logon ne mazka udaya tha. Lekin mai nahi sudhrunga, aap Nagpur se hai, it is very famous fr oranges. Toh sir aapko Oranges acche lagte hai?" Akshay then asked if he likes to peel them or drink orange juice. CM Fadnavis shared the Nagpuri way of eating the fruit and revealed that he enjoys eating oranges by slicing them into halves, sprinkling some salt, and eating it the same way as mangoes. Akshay Kumar Shares Disturbing Online Message Received by His Daughter, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Introduce Cyber Safety to Students (Watch Video).

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares OG Nagpuri Way of Eating Oranges With Akshay Kumar at FICCI Frames 2025

