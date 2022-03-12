The makers of Bachchhan Paandey have released the romantic melody titled “Heer Raanjhana”. The song highlights ‘Bhaukaal Jodi’ Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) and Sophie’s (Jacqueline Fernandez) chemistry. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, this is indeed one of the most beautiful love ballads.

Watch The Video Of Heer Raanjhana Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)