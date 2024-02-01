Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have finally wrapped up the Jordan schedule of their upcoming movie. Akshay took to social media and dropped some muddy photos of him and the team taking a dip in the Dead Sea. He also humorously captioned his post, "Tired of the same old memes, here's some new muddy photos! Have a look!" Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Get Their Action Mode On To Save India in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Get Covered in Mud:

