Veteran music composer-singer, Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69 on Tuesday (Feb 15) night. He was cremated in Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium today (Feb 17). Many celebrity's from Bollywood were seen paying their last respects to the Disco King. From Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik to TV actress Rupali Ganguly, stars were seen in abundance at the last rites. Have a look. Bappi Lahiri Funeral: The Singer-Composer’s Cremation Will Take Place on February 17, Confirms Family.

Vidya Balan at Bappi Da's Funeral:

Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun for Bappi Lahiri's Last Rites:

Anupamaa's Ruplai Ganguly for the Last Rites:

Mika Singh and Vindu Dara Singh:

