Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's next Bawaal is said to have its grand world premiere at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. With this, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will be the first Indian movie to launch at Eiffel tower. The film's premiere is said to take place at Salle Gustave Eiffel. Apart from the stars, French delegates are also expected at the event. The movie releases on Prime Video in July. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July! Check Out the New Poster.

Bawaal World Premiere in Paris:

