After Lakshya and Shanaya Kapoor, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has introduced Gurfateh Pirzada as the third new talent of Dharma Productions. He’d be seen playing the character of Angad in Bedhadak that’s helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Gurfateh Pirzada as Angad in Bedhadak

His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/jQONGuev1P — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

