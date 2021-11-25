Bhediya is a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, which features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The makers shared the first look poster of Varun's film today (November 25). While Varun, who will be essaying the role of a lycanthrope in the film, looks ferocious in the new poster, we cannot help but notice how similar it looks to the poster of Redrum (title inspired from The Shining, a horror film starring Ashok Selvan and Samyukta Hornad. The colour scheme, the mood, and even the font of the text look quite uncanny.

Take A Look:

Bhediya Poster:

Bhediya (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Redrum Poster:

Redrum (Photo Credit: Twitter)

