Bholaa has put up "a healthy score" according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Saturday the film collected Rs 12.20 crore and Rs 13.48 crore on Sunday. The film will need to keep up the pace on weekdays as well, which will determine where it's headed in terms of box office collection. Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Film Collects Rs 30.70 Crore in India.

View Bholaa Box Office Update:

#Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its *extended* 4-day weekend… The spike on Sat and Sun added strength to its overall total… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr. Total: ₹ 44.28 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays… In fact,… pic.twitter.com/RQKL7quyrq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2023

