Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is doing decent at the box office. The action-thriller has been able to mint more than Rs 53 crore at the ticket window in six days in India. Now today, Ajay conducted an #AskBholaa session on Twitter and replied to his fans' queries. However, when a fan asked about status on Bholaa's sequel, Devgn confirmed it's happening with a witty answer. Is Bholaa Hit or Flop? Here's What We Know About Box Office Performance of Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Film.

Ajay Devgn's Reply on Bholaa 2:

5-6 baar aur dekhlo, tab tak shayad sequel announce hojaye https://t.co/M7l16YpEVf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)