Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has seen a fantastic collection at the box office. The film starring Tabu and Kiara Advani as female leads will soon cross Rs 160 crore mark. The total collection of the Anees Bazmee directorial stands at Rs 159.23 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers of Kartik Aaryan’s Film Add ‘Amije Tomar Rock Version’ to Its Theatrical Prints (Watch Video).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the ticket window... Week 3 and it's still super-strong, despite reduced screens and shows... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 159.23 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/OKSW7R3fs0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)