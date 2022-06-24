Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee, released in theatres on May 20. The film starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead continuous to receive fantastic response. The total collection of this horror-comedy stands at Rs 184.32 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rock Steady in Theatres Despite Netflix Release!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs an impressive total in Week 5 [₹ 8.18 cr]... This, despite its presence on #OTT... A rarity, a huge achievement... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 184.32 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qxwmxMA8cN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2022

