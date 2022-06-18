Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to shine at the box office. The horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead will soon hit Rs 180 mark at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 177.29 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Premiere: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Film To Stream on Netflix From June 19!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 shows no signs of fatigue or exhaustion... Collects ₹ 1 cr+ on [fifth] Fri, which is remarkable... Expect growth on Sat and Sun [again]... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 177.29 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/aQINV05UvQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2022

